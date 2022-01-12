PTI Govt committed to bring about socio-economic changes in AJK: Qayyum Niazi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Wednesday said his government was committed to implement the PTI manifesto for bringing about socio-economic changes in the state

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Wednesday said his government was committed to implement the PTI manifesto for bringing about socio-economic changes in the state.

According to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) manifesto, the government had abolished the ad hoc act, while local body elections were going to be held after 30 years to resolve the problems of people at local level, he added.

The prime minister was talking to Parliamentary Secretary Javed Butt, PTI Finance Secretary Sardar Zulfiqar Abbasi and various delegations at the Federal metropolis on Wednesday Niazi said the AJK government had taken revolutionary steps to accelerate the tempo of developmental activities, and improve the administrative and economic structure in the state.

He said the Jammu & Kashmir refugees had a right to the resources of the government as they had lit the candles of the liberation movement even in difficult circumstances.

The government was working on a comprehensive strategy to rehabilitate the Jammu and Kashmir refugees by providing houses and resolving other issues being faced by them, he added.

The prime minister said the government would start a new chapter of construction and development in Azad Kashmir and implement the PTI's manifesto in its true spirit.

Parliamentary Secretary Javed Butt appreciated the concrete steps taken by the prime minister to address the problems of refugees being faced by them for the last many decades.

He thanked the prime minister for getting approval from Pakistan to build 1300 houses for the resettlement of refugees. He lauded the decision of the government for holding local bodies elections and launching mega developmental projects in AJK.