UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Committed To Bring Socioeconomic Uplift, Speedy Progress In AJK: Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:37 PM

PTI govt committed to bring socioeconomic uplift, speedy progress in AJK: Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party did nothing for the welfare of the masses except looting the national exchequer during their governments

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party did nothing for the welfare of the masses except looting the national exchequer during their governments.

He was addressing a mammoth public meeting in Charhoi Town of Kotli district in connection with the July 25 general election in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Gandapur said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to bring socioeconomic uplift and speedy progress in the AJK.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting for the due rights of the people especially young generation of Pakistan, AJK and even Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the long-standing issues pertaining to daily life in the AJK, Gandapur said the latest road network and hygienic water supply would be the top priorities of the PTI if came into power in AJK as they were the basic responsibilities of the upcoming government in the liberated valley.

Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications, Murad Saeed, PTI AJK Chapter President and former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and PTI candidate from Charhoi Shoukat Fareed also addressed the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Murad Saeed said no other Pakistani politician had fought the case for the freedom of Kashmiris as Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting in the most vibrant and affective manner at all national and international fora.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically acknowledged the world through his historical address in the Unite Nations General Assembly that he was the ambassador of Kashmiris and would be till they were granted their internationally-recognized birth right to self determination as per the UN resolutions.

Murad Saeed expressed the hope that the PTI would form the next government in the AJK with a thumping majority.

Referring to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's slogan "we will change AJK", he proposed him to first focus on Sindh which was lacking basic amenities even in the era of 21st century.

He said the Charhoi's population had given its verdict in favor of the PTI through their presence in exceptionally large number in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said the looters and plunders would be held accountable at the hands of masses through suffering a convincing defeat in the scheduled July 25 AJK general elections.

He hoped that the sun of July 26 would rise with a landslide victory of the PTI in the AJK general elections.

Earlier, the PTI leaders were accorded a rousing reception on their arrival by a jubilant population amidst full-throated Zindabad slogans in the favor of Pakistan, Kashmir and the PTI.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Century Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Water Road Young Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Progress Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party July Muslim All From Government Top Election 2018

Recent Stories

Huawei AppGallery now offers Angry Birds 2 - the t ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan offers special incentives to Chinese busi ..

2 minutes ago

50 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

2 minutes ago

US Sanctions 7 'Key' Members of Myanmar Military, ..

2 minutes ago

US Removes 3 Iranians From Sanctions Blacklist - T ..

2 minutes ago

Hepatitis Screening & Vaccination starts in Sindh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.