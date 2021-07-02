PTI govt committed to bring socioeconomic uplift, speedy progress in AJK: Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party did nothing for the welfare of the masses except looting the national exchequer during their governments

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party did nothing for the welfare of the masses except looting the national exchequer during their governments.

He was addressing a mammoth public meeting in Charhoi Town of Kotli district in connection with the July 25 general election in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Gandapur said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to bring socioeconomic uplift and speedy progress in the AJK.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting for the due rights of the people especially young generation of Pakistan, AJK and even Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the long-standing issues pertaining to daily life in the AJK, Gandapur said the latest road network and hygienic water supply would be the top priorities of the PTI if came into power in AJK as they were the basic responsibilities of the upcoming government in the liberated valley.

Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications, Murad Saeed, PTI AJK Chapter President and former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and PTI candidate from Charhoi Shoukat Fareed also addressed the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Murad Saeed said no other Pakistani politician had fought the case for the freedom of Kashmiris as Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting in the most vibrant and affective manner at all national and international fora.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically acknowledged the world through his historical address in the Unite Nations General Assembly that he was the ambassador of Kashmiris and would be till they were granted their internationally-recognized birth right to self determination as per the UN resolutions.

Murad Saeed expressed the hope that the PTI would form the next government in the AJK with a thumping majority.

Referring to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's slogan "we will change AJK", he proposed him to first focus on Sindh which was lacking basic amenities even in the era of 21st century.

He said the Charhoi's population had given its verdict in favor of the PTI through their presence in exceptionally large number in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said the looters and plunders would be held accountable at the hands of masses through suffering a convincing defeat in the scheduled July 25 AJK general elections.

He hoped that the sun of July 26 would rise with a landslide victory of the PTI in the AJK general elections.

Earlier, the PTI leaders were accorded a rousing reception on their arrival by a jubilant population amidst full-throated Zindabad slogans in the favor of Pakistan, Kashmir and the PTI.