PTI, Govt Committed To Carry Forward Quaid's Vision Of Welfare State: PM

Published March 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the incumbent government were committed to carry forward Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision for a just society and a sovereign welfare state.

"Today, we commemorate the Resolution for the founding of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent – our beloved homeland Pakistan," the prime minister wrote on Twitter as the nation celebrated Pakistan Day.

Earlier, in his message to the nation on the Day, the prime minister stressed the need for adhering to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline given by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and "rededicate ourselves to develop Pakistan as a truly democratic welfare state on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

He said his government had brought in long-term reforms and initiatives to alleviate poverty and promote justice.

"Our focus remains on the marginalized segments of the society and to provide them equal opportunities. Kamyab Pakistan Programme offers huge economic benefits for the youth, farmers, small-scale businesses and the low-cost housing sector. Our flagship initiative of Qaumi Sehat Card will provide universal health coverage to all citizens, which is unprecedented in the history of our country," he added.

