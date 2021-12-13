PTI govt committed to conduct next elections through EVMs: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Syed Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is committed to conduct next elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Syed Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is committed to conduct next elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

We have decided to use the EVM in the local bodies elections, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Opposition, he said is reluctant to support the government on the matter of EVM. Commenting on long march planned by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said the PDM has no agenda for general public.

He said the people have rejected the PDM and the PTI did not have any fear about the long march of Opposition parties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest leader of the country, he said adding that the people would vote for PTI in the next elections due to its performance and delivery.