PTI Govt Committed To Continue Accountability Process: Sumsam Ali Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:55 PM

PTI govt committed to continue accountability process: Sumsam Ali Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari said on Wednesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to continue the process of accountability as it was the desire of every Pakistani.

In a press statement, he said time had come to identify new priorities for the national development and the high powered commission announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan would differentiate between the good and the bad.

National interest should remain supreme, he said and added that those who were involved in anti-state activities would have to face music.

Minister said, "Prime Minister yesterday's address to the nation depicts his strong determination towards the betterment of the country as Imran Khan wants Pakistan to be a self-reliant country where every citizen enjoys equal rights." Sumsam said it was the need of the hour that people should be relieved of the debt trap.

The Punjab Minister said it was regrettable that those who had looted the national resources ruthlessly hidden their money and sons outside.

