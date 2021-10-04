PTI govt committed to eliminate corruption: Senator Auon

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Auon Abbass Monday said the incumbent government was committed to probe Pandora papers and eliminate corruption.

Anyone found involved in corruption and money laundering activity would face action as per law of the land, he said while talking to a private television channel.

A cell has been constituted to investigate the matter of Pandora Papers, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured that a transparent inquiry would be conducted regarding Pandora Papers.

Senator Auon Abbass said the PTI ministers had already declared assets before the election commission and other departments concerned.

However, he said if anyone found allegedly involved in corruption and money laundering, the national institutions were in place to take action.