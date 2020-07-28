UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Committed To End Class-based Education System: National Assembly Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:15 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said PTI Government was reforming education system and curriculum in the country to end once and for all the class-based education system and ensure equal educational system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said PTI Government was reforming education system and curriculum in the country to end once and for all the class-based education system and ensure equal educational system.

Addressing a ceremony of Mardan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education,he said uniform education system would provide equal opportunities to all,adding that drastic changes were being made in education sector.

Laying stress on importance of education,he said that islam teaches us to get knowledge as no society could prosperous without education.

He said due to reforms in education sector, the country would be put on path of prosperity and development. He emphasized upon students to concentrate on their education to served the country like Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and Qadeer Khan.

The speaker said that together we have to take the country to new heights of development and prosperity.

He felicitated the position holder student and distributed certificates and shields among them.

