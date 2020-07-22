UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Committed To Freedom Of Media: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 03:27 PM

PTI govt committed to freedom of media: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government were firmly committed to the freedom of media, betterment of journalists and provision of conducive environment to them

In a tweet, he said the government would continue to strive for the promotion of independent and responsible journalism.

Shibli Faraz said "we all express best wishes over safe return of journalistMatiullah Jan."

