PTI govt committed to merit-based system, economic stability: Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to a merit based system with bringing economic stability in Pakistan.

The PTI leadership was working to reform the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) so that it could hold the elements, who had destroyed the state institutions through their corrupt practices, accountable, he stated while talking to private news channel.

The minister said the opposition parties were trying to disrupt the process of accountability in order to protect their leaders, who had plundered the national wealth.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders during their governments had made inductions in government institutions without any merit. PPP leader Khursheed Shah, he alleged, had inducted some 870 persons in Radio Pakistan without observing any merit.

The present government, however, was taking steps to restore the national institutions by ensuring merit in their working, he added.

He said the golden shake hand policy was being introduced in Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) so that the sick unit could be restructured. The government wanted to bring back the lost glory of such national institutions, which in turn strengthen the economy, he added.

Senator Faraz said they were doing legislation for women empowerment and strengthening the regulating authorities such as National Electric Regulatory Authority, which had been ignored in the past.

To a question, the minister said both the PPP and the PML-N leaders had been running the affairs of country for three decades and used the national institutions for personal gains, leaving them in a shambles. "We will streamline the system in every institution," he added.

About the lockdown policy due to rising coronavirus cases, he said economic shutdown was not favourable for Pakistan.