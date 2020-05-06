PTI govt committed to nab corrupt element behind sugar, wheat & IPPs scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not leave any corrupt element working behind sugar, wheat and Independent Power Producer (IPPs).

The people had elected Imran Khan for eliminating corruption from society & for this, forensic audit inquiry has been ordered to find the culprit behind sugar, wheat & IPPs scam.He said, an amount of Rs 10 billion had been recovered from Sindh found involved in irregularities of wheat commodity.