PTI govt committed to overcome coronavirus pandemic: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressing concern over politicizing of coronavirus pandemic by the opposition, said that it made a futile attempt to politicize this important issue.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM said that Pakistani nation would never forgive those engaged in negative politics and advised the opposition leaders to realize that people could not be served through hollow slogans.

The CM asserted that PTI leadership did not leave the people alone during this pandemic. On the other hand, opposition leaders were limited to issuing statements while leaving the people alone in this difficult movement, he said.

Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition parties had proved that they only want to protect personal interests while it was the time to rise above petty politics and stand united on this national issue.

The coronavirus has changed the whole world but the negative politics of opposition has remained unchanged, he maintained and added that opposition's attempt to divide the nation was deplorable.

The CM regretted that opposition parties have done nothing to help overcome coronavirus except lip-service. It, rather, tried to divide the people, instead of standing with them. The negative role being played by opposition in the prevailing circumstances was condemnable, he maintained.

He reiterated that opposition had no agenda to deal with coronavirus and its politics, on this important issue was not in the interest of the nation.

He emphasized that nation needs unity and brotherhood than ever before.

The government was fully committed to overcoming the coronaviruspandemic and public service would be continued in this difficult moment,the CM concluded.