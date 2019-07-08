UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Committed To Protect Workers Rights: Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:40 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that payment of Rs 850 million outstanding dues of the pensioners of Pakistan Television Corporation was part of the present government policy in order to protect workers rights

Addressing the cheques distribution ceremony here she said that protection of workers rights was part of the Prime Minister's vision and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government was fully committed for realization of this goal. She said unfortunately they had to wait for a long time in getting their due rights, but the corporation had been facing serious financial crisis which caused this delay.

She said that the government would ensure that the workers of ptv get their due rights but they should also work hard for making it a profit-earning institution. She said that Employees Union was an important stakeholder and its input would be taken in the reformation process of the corporation.

The SAPM said that meaningful reformation in institutions was part of vision of the PM and the cooperation of all employees and employees union would be needed to transform challenges into opportunities.

She said that PTV had its own identity and credibility but its image was damaged due to appointment of cronies on top posts in the past. The Special Assistant said that with the grace of Allah this year the PTV would earn profit and its credit goes to the management and workers. She said that bad times have gone and a new dawn was awaiting the PTV and contribution of all PTV employees was needed. She said time has come to revive the past glory of Pakistan Television Corporation, mother of all electronic media in the country.

Secretary Information Zahida Perveen, Principal Information Officer Tahir Khushnood, Chairman PTV board Arshad Khan and Managing Director PTV Aamer Manzoor were also present on the occasion.

