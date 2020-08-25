PTI govt committed to protecting environment

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab government has taken several measures to protect environment during the last two years, under the umbrella of Environment Protection Department (EPD), said a spokesperson here on Tuesday.

He said that the steps taken by the EPD were aimed at promoting sustainable development in the province through integration of environmental considerations in pursuit of economic growth while improving regulatory regime and an enforcement mechanism.

Highlighting achievements of the department, he said that multiple steps were taken for protection of environment in the province including work on technical assistance for revitalising the ecosystem of River Ravi basin, whereas the implementation of the provincial smog policy continued and the incidence of smog was effectively reduced.

He said that capacity building of EPA for Enforcement of environmental standards including Combined Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and Industrial Estates (IEs) under J&C Programme was done.

The establishment and functioning of Strategic Planning & Implementation Unit (SP&IU) to carry out the activities identified under Punjab Green Development Programme while enhanced environmental quality monitoring system for air, surface and ground water resources was conducted.

He said that environmental laboratories were established at Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur to strengthen the environmental monitoring in south Punjab besides provision of missing environmental monitoring equipment/ instruments in existing eight regional labs of the EPA Punjab to effectively monitor the Air & Water quality.

The Transport Department was also implementing a scheme for expansion of private Vehicle Inspection & Certification System (VICS) in Punjab under public private partnership mode.

The Punjab government's commitment towards environmental protection envisioned a clean, protected and safe environment for public that ensured environmental sustainability for future generations. The compliance of regulatory regime for environmental protection was vital for protection of environment and sustainable development, he added.

Consequent to devolution of the subjects of environment and ecology through 18th Constitutional Amendment, the environmental affairs of the province were regulated under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act (Amended 2012) and Rules made there under, he said adding the goal EPD was to protect, conserve and restore Punjab's environment in order to improve the quality of life of the citizens and achieve sustainable development goals.

He said that the environmental protection and conservation was aimed to reduce the adverse impact on environment with the increase in industrialisation and economic growth. There was a direct impact of pollution on air, water and land, which in turn seriously affected the economic growth. Therefore, he said, it was imperative to reduce the impact of pollutants on environmental resources for existence of life and sustainable development.