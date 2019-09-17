UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Committed To Provide Relief To Masses: Revenue Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Shakil Ahmed Advocate Tuesday said the government was committed to providing instant relief to masses.He was addressing a ceremony held to give Project Director Computerization of Land Record Khaista Rehman a commendation certificate for his best performance.

He said the government employees played pivotal role in implementation or exaction of government's initiatives and policies and added the government held those employees in high esteem who worked with dedication and honestly.Appreciating performance of project director Khaisa Rehman,the KP revenue minister said he played effective role in functioning of service delivery centers to resolve masses' problems at the earliest. He said effective steps were taken for strengthening coordination with relevant officers which helped achieve lots of progress in meeting the project's goals.

