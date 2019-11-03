PTI govt committed to raise Kashmir issue at every forum: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Central Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad (PTI) Umar Sunday reiterated that the government would continue supporting just cause of Kashmiris till they achieve their right to self-determination as promised in the United Nations Resolutions.

Pakistan is committed to highlighting the suppression of Kashmiris at all world forums, he said while speaking to a Radio program.

People of Kashmir are eying upon world powers to take notice of Indian atrocities and pressurize India to reverse its decision of scraping special status of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Asad Umer said Indian government is not lifting curfew as it did not want to face the truth.

He said India has failed to suppress the indigenous struggle of freedom by Kashmiris for the last many decades.

Asad Umar said India is in a fix now how to control the situation arising out of its illegal move on August 5th. Even, same voices in India have opposed the move of New Delhi to revoke independent status of Kashmir.

Asad Umar regretted that international community turned a blind eye to brutalities on Muslims vis a vis oppression of other religions.

Secondly, the world has become more materialistic and is more interested in their economic interests with India than to care for human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

Some political parties within the country are also trying to divert the attention of the government from effectively highlighting Kashmir dispute.

He said Kashmir issue has the potential to increase tensions in the region with unpredictable consequences for the world.

Talking about JUI-F Azadi march, he advised Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to visit the countries around the world to sensitize the world on Kashmir situation, rather than holding protest against the government.

He said government has effectively raised the voice of Kashmiris across the world and all international leaders and organizations have started talking on this issue but he making chaos in country to divert attention.