PTI govt committed to welfare of special persons: Atif Khan

Peshawar , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Science and Technology Atif Khan Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to welfare of the special persons for which all resources would be utilized.

He was speaking at first ever open court held in Mardan for special persons to listen and resolve their problems. MPA Zahir Shah Toro, Deputy Commissioner Mardan, philanthropists, officials of various departments including social Welfare, NADRA, Ehsaas, Zakat, Bait-ul-Mal and district administration were present on the occasion.

The minister listened to the problems of special people and issued directives to concerned departments to address their issues.

He said that special people deserve special treatment and attention and the PTI government was taking practical steps for their welfare and increased job quota and other incentives to bring them to the mainstream of the society.

Atif Khan reiterated the government's resolve of providing all resources for the welfare of special persons, adding, no society could be developed unless the rights of every person are upheld.

He stressed for collective efforts of all stakeholders for facilitating special persons and resolving their problems.