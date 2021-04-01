UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Committed To Women Empowerment: Reema Imran

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:57 PM

PTI govt committed to women empowerment: Reema Imran

Protection of women rights is among the top priorities of PTI government that carried out landmark legislation in the regard, said Reema Imran, spouse of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Protection of women rights is among the top priorities of PTI government that carried out landmark legislation in the regard, said Reema Imran, spouse of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with World Women Day held here on Thursday at the governor house, she said that inclusion of women in every field of life was emerging as a sign of positive change and development and progress of Pakistan.

Referring to a report of ministry of law and justice about women centric legislation, Reema Imran said that Enforcement of women property rights act 2020 provides legal cover to right of inheritance to women and specify action against illegal occupation of any property owned by woman while Anti-rape (investigation and trial) Ordinance 2020 would help swift dispensation of justice to victims of such heinous crimes.

She said that Legal aid and justice authority act 2020 would open avenues of legal and financial assistance to women in civil or criminal litigation.

Women in Pakistan could be empowered through better education, health, financial self reliance and protection of their rights, she said adding that a balance between rights and obligations might help resolving issues currently being encountered by the society.

The incumbent PTI government was committed to protection of women's right and their status in the society and it would strive to ensure better opportunities for women in every field of life, she said.

Addressing the ceremony Aalia Sarim Burney said that Pakistani women made a remarkable progress in every sector with support from their fathers, brothers or husbands.

SSP Naseem Ara termed increasing number of women in Police services encouraging and opined that women need not to fear of any field and step forward with courage and determination to achieve their goals of life.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Police Governor Education Progress Criminals Women 2020 From Government Top

Recent Stories

Court grants interim bail to JDW Sugar Mills' chie ..

2 seconds ago

Biden Orders Pentagon to Remove Patriot Systems, F ..

4 seconds ago

Stocks rally after Biden infrastructure boost

5 seconds ago

WHO blasts Europe's slow vaccine rollout, as Franc ..

7 seconds ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry starts ..

10 seconds ago

New E-IPO system a significant development in digi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.