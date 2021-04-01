PTI govt committed to women empowerment: Reema Imran

Protection of women rights is among the top priorities of PTI government that carried out landmark legislation in the regard, said Reema Imran, spouse of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Protection of women rights is among the top priorities of PTI government that carried out landmark legislation in the regard, said Reema Imran, spouse of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with World Women Day held here on Thursday at the governor house, she said that inclusion of women in every field of life was emerging as a sign of positive change and development and progress of Pakistan.

Referring to a report of ministry of law and justice about women centric legislation, Reema Imran said that Enforcement of women property rights act 2020 provides legal cover to right of inheritance to women and specify action against illegal occupation of any property owned by woman while Anti-rape (investigation and trial) Ordinance 2020 would help swift dispensation of justice to victims of such heinous crimes.

She said that Legal aid and justice authority act 2020 would open avenues of legal and financial assistance to women in civil or criminal litigation.

Women in Pakistan could be empowered through better education, health, financial self reliance and protection of their rights, she said adding that a balance between rights and obligations might help resolving issues currently being encountered by the society.

The incumbent PTI government was committed to protection of women's right and their status in the society and it would strive to ensure better opportunities for women in every field of life, she said.

Addressing the ceremony Aalia Sarim Burney said that Pakistani women made a remarkable progress in every sector with support from their fathers, brothers or husbands.

SSP Naseem Ara termed increasing number of women in Police services encouraging and opined that women need not to fear of any field and step forward with courage and determination to achieve their goals of life.