PTI Govt Completed More Roads Than Previous Govt In Three & Half Year: Murad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 10:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government completed 2032 kilometers roads during last three and half year, while PML-N had completed only 947 km roads projects.

In a tweet, he said that PTI government has also planned 7889 km more road projects, while PML-N government had planned only 1306 km.

He said that PTI government completed 4 lane per km road with an amount of Rs.170 million, while PML-N 4 Lane per km was completed with Rs.370 million.

He said that present government initiated number of projects including Sehat Card, Ehsas, Dam, Naya Paksitan Housing Scheme, billion Trees, Kamyab Jawan, foreign policy etc, adding that interestingly PML-N has always claimed construction of more roads and answered that "Khata hy thu Lagatha bhi hy".

