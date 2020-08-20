PTI govt completes 302 mini micro hydropower projects with 24,105 KW capacity in 11 districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has completed 302 mini micro hydropower projects (MMHPPs) with generation capacity of 24,105 kilowatt (KW) to provide an inexpensive electricity to people of the remote hilly districts of the province.

These power projects were completed in 11 districts of KP with the help of different NGOs, officials in KP Energy Department told APP on Thursday.

Work on 328 MMHPPs were started out of which 302 were so far completed and 26 others were in various stages of completion in different districts of the province.

The official said electricity transmission from most of these completed MMHPPs had been started to communities living near it with a significant positive socio-economic changes in their lives.

In Abbottabad, all 15 MMHPPs with power generation capacity of 670KW have been completed.

Similarly, all 58 projects with a capacity of 4,775KW were completed in Batagram district.

In Chitral, 52 MMHPPs of 5,025KW capacity have been completed and work on three others expedited.

Likewise, 44 projects with 3,695KW capacity were completed and work on one power station was in progress in Swat district.

In Kohistan, 32 MMHPPs of 2280KW capacity were completed and work on three others accelerated.

All the 25 projects with power generation capacity of 2,095 KW were completed in Shangla.

In Upper Dir, so far 37 stations of 1640KW capacity completed and work on 11 others were underway. In Lower Dir, all the four power stations of 115KW capacity have been completed.

In Buner, so far 14 stations of 515KW capacity were completed and work on four others expediated.

Similarly, in Mansehra district, work on 13 MMHPPs with 2,865 power generation capacity were completed and work on four others accelerated.

Wheras in Torghar, all eight stations with power generation capacity of 430 KW were completed.

The completion of 302 MMHPPs and scores others water, energy and hydropower projects during tenure of PTI Govt was a clear manifestation of fulfillment of promises made by PTI leadership with people.

Political opponents and critics had started baseless criticism on PTI when Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced construction of 356 mini micro power projects in KP while addressing a public meeting in Swat in 2014.

The successful construction of 302 MMHPPs by the Government has proved all criticism and propaganda slogans against PTI was wrong today.

The completion of these hydropower projects were a gift of PTI Government for people of these 11 districts as it would protect forest resources and provide inexpensive electricity to consumers.