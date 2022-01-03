PTI govt completes work on 2000 km road projects: Murad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has completed work on 2000 kilometers road projects and also started work on additional 6118 km of roads network.

In a tweet, he said that the government has also started work on 3300 km road projects in Balochistan.

He said that the road projects started in Balochistan were including Zhob Kuchlak, Nokandi Mashkeel, Khuzdar Bisimah, Ziarat Morr Kuch Harnai, Hoshab Awaran, Dera Murad Jamali Bypass, Quetta Bypass and Kuchlak Khuzdar.

The minister also shared a video of the road project under construction in Balochistan province.