UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Completes Work On 2000 Km Road Projects: Murad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PTI govt completes work on 2000 km road projects: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has completed work on 2000 kilometers road projects and also started work on additional 6118 km of roads network.

In a tweet, he said that the government has also started work on 3300 km road projects in Balochistan.

He said that the road projects started in Balochistan were including Zhob Kuchlak, Nokandi Mashkeel, Khuzdar Bisimah, Ziarat Morr Kuch Harnai, Hoshab Awaran, Dera Murad Jamali Bypass, Quetta Bypass and Kuchlak Khuzdar.

The minister also shared a video of the road project under construction in Balochistan province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quetta Road Zhob Harnai Khuzdar Awaran Ziarat Dera Murad Jamali Government

Recent Stories

Sialkot lynching case: Physical remand of suspects ..

Sialkot lynching case: Physical remand of suspects extended till January 17

9 minutes ago
 Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan ’s next movie“Patha ..

Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan ’s next movie“Pathan” postponed due to increasi ..

26 minutes ago
 Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

22 minutes ago
 Export target of $15.125 achieved in first half of ..

Export target of $15.125 achieved in first half of 2021-22: MoC

22 minutes ago
 Rs 27.53m legal relief provided on Punjab Ombudsma ..

Rs 27.53m legal relief provided on Punjab Ombudsman orders

22 minutes ago
 Foreign arrivals in Nepal down nearly 35 pct in 20 ..

Foreign arrivals in Nepal down nearly 35 pct in 2021

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.