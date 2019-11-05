UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Concentrating On Both Higher And Elementary Education: Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:50 PM

PTI govt concentrating on both higher and elementary education: Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday said the PTI government was not only concentrating on higher education rather also fully focusing on elementary and secondary education.

Addressing 10th Convocation of the City University of Science and Technology Peshawar as chief guest , he said that as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, they are fully concentrating on the higher education.

Beside, students and parents, a large number of the teachers of the university were present on the occasion. The Speaker KP Assembly congratulated both the management, outgoing graduate students and their parents.

The Speaker said that during the previous stint of PTI government, they had laid the foundation of at least one university or university campus in each district. He distributed degrees and cash prizes among the outgoing graduates of the university.

He said that due such concentration and declaration of educational emergency, each child of the students is getting education facility at his door step.

Mushtaq Ghani said that the government is taking steps for the development of all sectors including revenue, health, education, social welfare and others and first one those who had broken the status quo.

He said that in past no one has been re-elected after one stint in power and they were used to indulge in corruption as common perception was that the people never r-elect anyone. But, PTI prove that conception wrong.

Furthermore, he said the PTI had also proved that vote is the only power than can change the society. He said that due to better manner of government and presentation of welfare-oriented projects, the people have re-elected PTI to government.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Corruption Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Vote All Government

Recent Stories

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

9 minutes ago

Hearts of AJK, GB people throb together: Masood Kh ..

14 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif discharged from Services Hospital

14 minutes ago

30 Million e-Challans issued through PITB’s e-Ti ..

21 minutes ago

UNSC chief's approach on Kashmir highly disappoint ..

25 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.