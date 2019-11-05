PTI govt concentrating on both higher and elementary education: Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday said the PTI government was not only concentrating on higher education rather also fully focusing on elementary and secondary education.

Addressing 10th Convocation of the City University of Science and Technology Peshawar as chief guest , he said that as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, they are fully concentrating on the higher education.

Beside, students and parents, a large number of the teachers of the university were present on the occasion. The Speaker KP Assembly congratulated both the management, outgoing graduate students and their parents.

The Speaker said that during the previous stint of PTI government, they had laid the foundation of at least one university or university campus in each district. He distributed degrees and cash prizes among the outgoing graduates of the university.

He said that due such concentration and declaration of educational emergency, each child of the students is getting education facility at his door step.

Mushtaq Ghani said that the government is taking steps for the development of all sectors including revenue, health, education, social welfare and others and first one those who had broken the status quo.

He said that in past no one has been re-elected after one stint in power and they were used to indulge in corruption as common perception was that the people never r-elect anyone. But, PTI prove that conception wrong.

Furthermore, he said the PTI had also proved that vote is the only power than can change the society. He said that due to better manner of government and presentation of welfare-oriented projects, the people have re-elected PTI to government.