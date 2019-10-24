UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Condemns Political Point Scoring Over Nawaz Sharif's Health Issue : Ali Muhammad Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

PTI govt condemns political point scoring over Nawaz Sharif's health issue : Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government condemns political point scoring over Nawaz Sharif's health issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government condemns political point scoring over Nawaz Sharif's health issues.

Talking to a private news channel he said, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N was making false statements to please the leadership.

He said the justice system of the country was weak and had not improved for past seventy years as different political parties' governments and the JUI-F were allies in different tenures.

Criticizing on the police system, Ali Muhammad said that First Information Report (FIR) was used to register in old traditional ways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier butPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government introduced new modern system in the police.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to provide all possible medical treatment to Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police FIR Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

1 minute ago

NASA May Buy Additional Seats on Russia's Soyuz Sp ..

2 minutes ago

Remains of Dictator Francisco Franco Reburied in S ..

2 minutes ago

US Gives Chinese Oil Shipper 60 Days to Wind Down ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Ch ..

1 hour ago

Chinese companies locating business in Pakistan: R ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.