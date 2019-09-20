PTI govt conducting transparent accountability of corrupt mafias for recovery of looted wealth: Chief Minister

Chief Minister KP Mehmud Khan has said that corrupt political mafias have plundered the national treasury during their previous governments which has left every child of the nation in debt

CHITRAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) : Chief Minister KP Mehmud Khan has said that corrupt political mafias have plundered the national treasury during their previous governments which has left every child of the nation in debt. Addressing a public meeting here during his daylong visit to Chitral on Friday, the Chief Minister promised that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf will ensure accountability of these mafias and will recover the looted wealth at every cost

The Chief Minister clarified that Local Government elections will be held soon which will ensure devolution of power to grass roots level, establishing proper democratic norms by involving local citizens in the development of their respective areas. Commenting on the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, the Chief Minister reiterated that the people of Chitral and the entire province stand firmly for the rights of Kashmiris and fully support their cause of self determination.

Mahmood Khan also affirmed that funds for all the ongoing developmental schemes in Chitral will be provided duly and also announced the construction of Clean drinking water supply scheme for Reshun along with the establishment and rehabilitation of Polo Grounds in Upper Chitral.

During his visit, the Chief Minister was also briefed in detail regarding the ongoing development underway in Chitral and the administrative issues including shortage of doctors and supporting staff, handling over of Drosh Irrigation Scheme to the Irrigation Department and restoration of Golain Gol valley.

The Chief Minister stated that the issue of shortage of doctors will be resolved soon after hiring of doctors throughout the province in order to meet the shortage of medical staff. He directed for immediate handing over of Drosh Irrigation Scheme to the Irrigation Department and also clarified that the summary for restoration of Golan Gol valley has been signed after which the restoration works will be initiated soon.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held a one day visit to district Chitral where he inaugurated the reconstruction of 4.2 MW Reshun Hydel Power Project which was destroyed in the 2015 floods.

The Chief Minister, during his visit, also inaugurated Government Girls Degree College in Drosh, PMRU Cell in the Deputy Commissioner office Lower Chitral and also distributed cheques among the members of Village Wildlife Conservation Committees.The Chief Minister also awarded certificates for taking over of land to the Kalash Community for graveyard purposes and also distributed cheques among those affected from the floods this year.