PTI Govt Contains Inflation Through Transparent Distribution Of Targeted Subsidies: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday the PTI government had controlled inflation through transparent distribution of targeted subsidies.

During his surprise visit to Regional Office of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in Small Industrial Area here, he said the government had provided subsidy of Rs 7 billion on 19 selected consumers items.

He said that it was duty of the government to ensure proper surveillance so that people's problems could be resolved and they could get different items of daily use at subsidized rates without any hassle.

He said that 19 selected daily use items worth Rs 530 million had so far been sold out in Faisalabad through Utility Stores Corporation.

He checked the weight and quality of different items at regional warehouse USC and also inquired about the services offered by the utility store staff.

He said that it was very encouraging that USC staff was doing efficient work and the sale of subsidized items would continue till last working hour before Eidul Fitr.

Later, the state minister visited Utility Store Altaf Gunj at Jhang Road and directed the staff to improve their performancein supply of daily use items to the consumers.

