PTI govt continue serving people, says KP Forest Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Wildlife and Environment Syed Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was paying special attention to solving the problems of the people.

He said that the era of oppression and injustice has passed and recruitment in all the institutions is being done on the basis of pure merit, said a statement issued here.

Referring to the promotion of forests, he said that the government was paying special attention to the tree planting campaign and conveying the message of green Pakistan from door to door.

He said that hundreds of people would be recruited in the forest department through NTS. Ishtiaq Urmar said that forests are important not only for human survival but also to avoid the harmful effects of increasing climate change, so every individual should have at least one to provide a safe and pleasant environment for himself and his future generations.

Prove to be a responsible citizen by planting trees, he said while advising the youth. He said that the PTI government has implemented the slogan of green Pakistan and such steps were also appreciated globally.