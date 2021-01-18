PTI govt continue to work on development agenda: Dr. Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would continue to work on its development agenda as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing on motion at Senate, he criticized opposition party's alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding that PDM was rejected by the masses. He said that people had given their decision in favour of PTI. He said that despite all dramas of the opposition , people of Gilgit Baltistan had given mandate to PTI.

Dr. Shahzad said that previous government were taking loans but they did nothing for exports while import was flourishing during their era.

He said the prime minister had taken bold policy decisions and achieved much success at many fronts, adding that the whole world acknowledged the Covid-19 strategy of the present government.

He further said that government had given incentives to industry for economic stability.

Dr. Shahzad said that Pakistan had made record exports in 2020, while regional countries exports were trending down.

He further said that record remittances were reported and tax collection was also improved.

He said that the government had taken special initiative for the poor people under Ehsas programme in all provinces.

The leader of the house said that work was started on two major dams. He termed Broadsheet Panama No.2.