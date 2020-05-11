PTI govt continues to help lockdown affectees: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was focused on its goal to assist those affected by lockdown imposed to check spread of corona contagion.

In a statement on Monday, he said that Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Bazdar inaugurated 'Insaaf Imdad program' from Nankana Sahib under which 2.5 million deserving persons would be given Rs. 12,000 each.

Provincial Minister stated that payments would be made in a transparent manner after biometric verification, adding that more than 6,000 Insaaf Imdad Camps would be set up across the province to facilitate Corona victims.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that Punjab government was providing all possible relief to the vulnerable strata as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He maintained that Insaaf Imdad Program was being launched jointly by Punjab and the Federal Government. "Individuals and families already registered on 8070 would get benefit from this program, he said.