PTI govt continues to increase transmission capacity: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued to increase transmission capacity of the country.

This week National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) completed and energized Rs 9.

4 billion Faisalabad West 500 kV Grid Station, he tweeted.

He said it would resolve low voltage, overloading causing load-shedding in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company area plus benefiting the 21,000 tube wells.