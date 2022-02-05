UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Continues To Increase Transmission Capacity: Hammad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued to increase transmission capacity of the country.

This week National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) completed and energized Rs 9.

4 billion Faisalabad West 500 kV Grid Station, he tweeted.

He said it would resolve low voltage, overloading causing load-shedding in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company area plus benefiting the 21,000 tube wells.

>