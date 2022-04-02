UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Created 5.5m Jobs In Three Years: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 08:23 PM

PTI govt created 5.5m jobs in three years: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said that through its prudent economic policies, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had created around 5.5 million jobs during the past three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said that through its prudent economic policies, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had created around 5.5 million jobs during the past three years.

"The per year jobs average stood at 1.84 percent," he said in his tweet.

The minister said comparing the PTI government's three-year job creation ratio with Pakistan Muslim Leauge Nawaz's five-year ratio (5.7 million) is incorrect.

