PTI Govt Creates Over 5.5 Million Jobs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PTI govt creates over 5.5 million jobs

Asad Umar says in addition 1.1 million people went abroad for employment through Bureau of Immigration.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2022) The PTI government created over 5.5 million jobs over the last three years because of policy interventions in productive sectors of the economy including agriculture, industries and construction.

This was stated by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar while briefing media persons in Islamabad on Friday.

Asad Umar said in addition 1.1 million people went abroad for employment through Bureau of Immigration.

Giving a sector wise breakup, Asad Umar said a job increase of 1.5 million was witnessed in the agriculture sector over the last three years whilst during the five year tenure of PML (N), a decline of seven hundred and twenty thousand jobs was seen in this sector.

In the industries, there was job creation of about two million in the PML (N) era while in our three year tenure, we have created over 2.

4 million jobs.

Asad Umar said that the employment rate in our government increased by sixty two percent as compared to the previous government of PML (N).

The Minister for Planning recalled that the PTI had promised to provide ten million jobs and we will reach close to the target with the continuation of current policies. He said we have put the economy in the right direction. He said there has been record production of major crops over the last two years whilst the textile industry which is witnessing expansion is facing shortage of workers.

Commenting on the results of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Minister for Planning said this shows that the people stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

