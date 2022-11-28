UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Damaged Economy By Obtaining Record Loans: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for severe damage to the national economy through record loans.

"Nation is now fed up with Imran Khan's politics of allegations, falsehood, and hypocrisy", he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

Minister said that Niazi had always done the politics of chaos, allegations, and lies, adding, he came here for getting a resignation from the government but luckily he announced his own resignation from the assemblies.

Minister for Planning also advised PTI leadership for showing seriousness in their politics and asked them to sit in Parliament for resolving the issues instead of disturbing the public on the roads.

Khan should end his politics of threats, protests, and resignation and think above it for the sake of the country, he added.

"Khan sahib's negative politics has even left no stone unturned to put the national interest at stake just for the sake of power", he mentioned.

