PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam said here Saturday that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI) has deprived people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa of development and failed to deliver on all fronts despite of 11 years rule.

Addressing a press conference on occasion of rejoining of former Provincial Minister Rehmat Salam Khattak of PMLN, Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI government had halted work on scores of developing projects launched by the previous PMLN Govt which was great injustice to the people.

He said had PTI Government not halted Chakdara-Madain and Khwazakhela-Bisham Motorways and Dir-Chitral expressway?

He questioned that where was PTI's KP leaders when Imran Govt was ruling the country to address the issues of net hydel profit arrears.

Engr Amir Muqam said that addressing the issue of Kurram was the prime responsibility of KP Govt and assured full support of the Federal Govt in its resolution.

Engr Amir Muqam recounted the major achievement of Nawaz Sharif Govt especially in construction of motorways, making the country's load shedding free, defeating terrorism, bringing peace to KP and Karachi.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif Govt's prudent economic policies has slashed price hike to four digit, stock exchange achieved record growth and saved the country's from an imminent default.

Engr Amir Muqam maintained that instead to compete in devolopment and performance with other provinces, the PTI leadership has started protest demonstrations at Islamabad to get relief for convicted PTI founder.

He said the people of Pakistan knew that PTI leadership was making politics on the name of their convicted leader by chanting hallow slogans for his release.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Govt has started negotiations on the request of the PTI with sincerity and an open heart.

However, PTI did not reciprocate well to the Govt positive measures and unliterally announced closing of talks, which spoke about its non-seriousness.

Engr Amir Muqam welcomed Rehmat Salam Khattak for rejoining of the PMLN.

PMLN leader Capt Retired Muhammad Safdar highlighted Nawaz Sharif Govt achievements and hinted that Nawaz Sharif would soon start mass contact campaign from Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were deprived of quality education and healthcare facilities besides clean drinking water and that KP was pushed towards backwardness during 11 years rule of PTI.

He said poor governance and rampage of corruption had kept KP underdeveloped.

On the other hands, he said that PMLN Govt had constructed Hazara Motorway, Lowari Tunnel Chitral, Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat, Turbella IV, Danash Schools System and made Pakistan's defence impregnable.

He said that youth of Khyber Pakthunkhwa wanted jobs rather agitation and could not be deceived further on hallow slogans.

Rehmat Salam Khattak expressed happiness for rejoining of PMLN and assured to utalize his energy for strengthening of the party.

APP/fam