PTI govt deserve all praise for presenting well-balanced, people friendly budget: Sarfaraz Cheema

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan the incumbent government deserve all praise for presenting a well-balanced, promising and people-friendly budget for the financial year 2019-20

Central Information Secretary PTI while commenting on the budget presented by the incumbent government has stated that despite inheriting a sinking economy, the PTI has doled out a road map for the revival of economy, said a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department.

"This is a friendly budget for the downtrodden", he said adding that the proposal for exclusive schemes in health and education sector is a remarkable move.

He lauded government's austerity measures and reduction civil and military expenses. The proposed scheme for tax-collection, he went on to add, consists of very effective and far-reaching factors.

He said that the targets and the strategies to meet these targets set by the government for the social welfare are highly appreciated.

He termed Federal government's efforts to set right the financial and economic infrastructure, indispensable for economic stability.

He further said that raising the salaries of government servants and reduction in the salaries of ministers is a revolutionary step.

"Resource allocation for construction of water reservoirs and human development in the budget bespeaks PTI's commitment to its manifesto", he maintained.Terming PTI government's plan for construction of low-cost houses for the poor, a trail blazer, he said that it will cast positive impacts on the economic and societal outlook of the country. He said that commitment towards the development of industrial and agriculture sector is imperative for the economic progress of the country.