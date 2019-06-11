UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Deserve All Praise For Presenting Well-balanced, People Friendly Budget: Sarfaraz Cheema

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:27 PM

PTI govt deserve all praise for presenting well-balanced, people friendly budget: Sarfaraz Cheema

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan the incumbent government deserve all praise for presenting a well-balanced, promising and people-friendly budget for the financial year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan the incumbent government deserve all praise for presenting a well-balanced, promising and people-friendly budget for the financial year 2019-20.

Central Information Secretary PTI while commenting on the budget presented by the incumbent government has stated that despite inheriting a sinking economy, the PTI has doled out a road map for the revival of economy, said a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department.

"This is a friendly budget for the downtrodden", he said adding that the proposal for exclusive schemes in health and education sector is a remarkable move.

He lauded government's austerity measures and reduction civil and military expenses. The proposed scheme for tax-collection, he went on to add, consists of very effective and far-reaching factors.

He said that the targets and the strategies to meet these targets set by the government for the social welfare are highly appreciated.

He termed Federal government's efforts to set right the financial and economic infrastructure, indispensable for economic stability.

He further said that raising the salaries of government servants and reduction in the salaries of ministers is a revolutionary step.

"Resource allocation for construction of water reservoirs and human development in the budget bespeaks PTI's commitment to its manifesto", he maintained.Terming PTI government's plan for construction of low-cost houses for the poor, a trail blazer, he said that it will cast positive impacts on the economic and societal outlook of the country. He said that commitment towards the development of industrial and agriculture sector is imperative for the economic progress of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Education Water Budget Agriculture Road Progress Media All Government

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Party's Lead Slips t ..

18 minutes ago

Finance ministry contradicts news item about Prime ..

18 minutes ago

French Parliament Passes Confidence Vote in Philip ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile attack ..

23 minutes ago

Pentagon Has No Intention of Correcting Serious F- ..

23 minutes ago

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US end ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.