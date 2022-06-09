(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Member of Provincial Assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) provincial government had destroyed the education system.

Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, Ikhtiar Wali said that the PTI government failed to deliver promises made to the masses.

He alleged that half trees in 'billion trees tsunami project' were missing and when the opposition benches sought details about it, the provincial government in return replied that trees had not grown due to the poor management.

He also alleged that PTI Chief Imran Khan's cousin Nausherwan Burki was monitoring the health system of the province.

He alleged that KPK exchequer was used in 2014 for126 days' sit-in in of the PTI.

"Imran Khan was using helicopter, vehicles and Police force of KP province for personal motives, he further alleged."He said that PTI failed to deliver in its nine years' term.