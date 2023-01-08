PTI govt destroyed national economy: Tasneem Qureshi

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :State Minister for Production and Industries,Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government destroyed country's economy during its tenure as Imran Niazi did not honour the commitments made with the international financial institutions.

Talking to this scribe, he said that Imran government took huge loans from different international financial organizations including international monitory funds (IMF) and spent nothing for the welfare of masses.

He said that fake news were being spread about bankruptcy of the country by Imran Niazi, who caused a colossal loss to the national economy.

The State Minister said the current coalition government had taken important decisions for the improvement of economy.

He said the official rate of dollar was around Rs 224, but due to smuggling, there was a difference of Rs 13 to 18 in the 'grey market'.

He said the US Dollar and wheat were being smuggled from Pakistan, adding that action would be taken to prevent the said practice. A crackdown in this regard had been launched, the minister said.

Giving an overview of the economic situation, the state minister said the government prioritized the state over politics, despite limited resources. He apprised that floods devastated the country and affected millions who were provided timely relief by the government. Imran Khan tried to prove Pakistan as a corrupt nation, he said and added that inflation was at its peak during the PTI era and the rupee depreciated.

He said a malicious campaign was being carried out by the PTI that Pakistan would bankrupt, but in reality, there was absolutely no chance of it.

Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi said that Pakistan people's party was striving hard to uplift the middle class in Pakistan and taking revolutionary steps in this regard.

He also said that different programmes related poverty alleviation in Pakistan were underway with a great success including Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The BISP programme was providing financial support to millions of poor and deservingfamilies in the country, he added.