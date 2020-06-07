UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Determine To Remove Coronavirus, Unemployment, Poverty: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was fully determined to remove coronavirus threat, unemployment, and poverty issues from this country.

Talking to a private news channel programs, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to address the challenges of economy, virus pandemic, and locusts attack on crops of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa areas.

He said that all necessary equipment including plane, aircraft and pesticides for spray on crops had been provided to the department concerned for protecting agricultural lands from locusts attack.

He said that we have five helicopters, planes, and aircraft to spray besides other essential items for saving cash crops from locusts threat.

Syed Fakhar Imam said National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Plant Protection institution, ministry and National Locusts Control Center, were working day and night to avoid widespread damages from locusts that might be entered from Africa into this region.

To a question, he said there was a dire need to invest in agro economy projects so that speedy results could be achieved in near future.

To another question, he said under "Ehsaas Program", some 114 billion rupees had been disbursed among the deserving families. The minister said the concerned department had handed over Rs.12000 to per person for purchasing edible items for their family members.

