PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: Rafaqat Gillani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Political Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani has said that PTI government is determined to change the destiny of people of Punjab

Talking to PTI workers, he said that journey of solid progress has been started in Punjab, adding that 35 percent funds have been allocated for the development of Southern Punjab which is a record.

He said, "Like former rulers we will not hoodwink the people but to deliver them in a better way in health, education and other sectors. He said that positive results of change are being yielded in health and education sectors.

He said that effective monitoring system is being introduced in new local bodies system.

He further said the government is taking practical steps for the uplift of backward areas of Punjab.

He said that tourism activities will be promoted in area of Koh-e-Suleman, adding that tourism centers will be established by developing tourism resorts of Punjab which will greatly help increase the economic activities besides generating job opportunities at local level.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani said that more trees will be planted in the areas of Koh-e-Suleman with the cooperation of Forest department.

He said that former rulers totally neglected the backward areas of Punjab and their wrong priorities resulted in increase in people's problems of the far flung areas.

He said that former rulers launched various projects for their self projection instead of people's welfare and wasted national resources. He added that PTI government has focused on equal and balanced development of every area.