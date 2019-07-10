UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Determined To Change Destiny Of People: Rafaqat Gillani

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:44 PM

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: Rafaqat Gillani

Political Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani has said that PTI government is determined to change the destiny of people of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Political Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani has said that PTI government is determined to change the destiny of people of Punjab.

Talking to PTI workers, he said that journey of solid progress has been started in Punjab, adding that 35 percent funds have been allocated for the development of Southern Punjab which is a record.

He said, "Like former rulers we will not hoodwink the people but to deliver them in a better way in health, education and other sectors. He said that positive results of change are being yielded in health and education sectors.

He said that effective monitoring system is being introduced in new local bodies system.

He further said the government is taking practical steps for the uplift of backward areas of Punjab.

He said that tourism activities will be promoted in area of Koh-e-Suleman, adding that tourism centers will be established by developing tourism resorts of Punjab which will greatly help increase the economic activities besides generating job opportunities at local level.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani said that more trees will be planted in the areas of Koh-e-Suleman with the cooperation of Forest department.

He said that former rulers totally neglected the backward areas of Punjab and their wrong priorities resulted in increase in people's problems of the far flung areas.

He said that former rulers launched various projects for their self projection instead of people's welfare and wasted national resources. He added that PTI government has focused on equal and balanced development of every area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Education Punjab Job Progress Government

Recent Stories

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

2 minutes ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

2 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar thinks India did not bat well enough ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit US on July 21-2 ..

8 minutes ago

Bahraini Foreign Minister Endorses US Sanctions Ag ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.