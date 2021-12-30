PTI govt determined to control price hike: MPA

Member Provincial Assembly Punjab from PP-232 Muhammad Ejaz Hussain along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khizer Afzal chudhry paid a surprise visit to fruit and vegetables markets on Thursday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Punjab from PP-232 Muhammad Ejaz Hussain along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khizer Afzal chudhry paid a surprise visit to fruit and vegetables markets on Thursday.

The MPA during the visit checked quality of fruit and vegetables and directed fruit sellers and commission agents to ensure auction of only good quality vegetables and fruits.

He asked price control magistrates to keep vigil on demand of supply of these items at the market and also monitor quality of fruits.

He said the purpose of vising these places was to monitor auction process in order to prevent price hike and in the regard all possible measures were being taken to ensure sale of commodities on controlled rates in order to facilitate masses.

He directed the market administration to improve cleanliness arrangements at the market.

He also said on that occasion that incumbent government was working on eradication of artificial inflation and was taking all possible steps to control price hike.

He said that chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strictly directed to all district administrators to control inflation by monitoring auction of vegetable and fruit markets on daily basis.

Muhammad Ejaz Hussain said that PTI government was committed to eradicate inflation and steps were underway to control it soon.

He maintained that every elected MPA of Punjab government was directed by the chief minister of Punjab Sardar Usman khan Buzar for paying surprise visits of Bazars and markets along with district administrators to tighten the noose against profiteers, hoarders and looters according to law.

The MPA said that PTI government was practical working for the welfare of a conman man and to uplift the poor.