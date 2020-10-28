'PTI govt determined to empower women'

The PTI government is determined to empower women and enable them to play their pivotal role in the development and prosperity of the country

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The PTI government is determined to empower women and enable them to play their pivotal role in the development and prosperity of the country.

This was stated by PTI's Women Wing provincial president MPA Sania Kamran here on Wednesday.

She was administering the oath to newly elected office bearers of PTI women wing Hafizabad district. She stressed the need to create awareness among the women for their rights.

Fateha was also offered for martyrs of Peshawar blast.

Later, she administered the oath of office to the District president Nusrat Zia Chaudhary and general secretary Sobia Saif Bhatti.