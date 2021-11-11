PTI govt determined to giving voting rights to expats : Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

In a meeting with PTI Denmark President Chaudhry Imran Mehboob, the minister said Pakistan's embassies abroad were striving to facilitate Pakistani expats who played crucial role in economic development.

Both the dignitaries discussed different matters pertaining to current political situation in Pakistan, Overseas Pakistanis issues, fair and transparent system in the country.

The PTI Denmark President said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a popular leader among the expats living in the United States of America and Europe.

He said the overseas Pakistanis were hopeful of socio-economic development in Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.