PTI govt determined to improve national economy: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government is determined to bring improvement in the national economy and raise the living standard of common man , and for this purpose, concrete measures were being adopted.

There was a talk now-a-days regarding the March. If March was that much necessary, it should be carried out for the eradication of poverty, unemployment, backwardness besides improving the health and education related facilities in the country, he said.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with Salam Teachers' Day at Awan-e-Iqbal, on Saturday. The Chief Minister also distributed commendatory certificates among the teachers who exhibited outstanding performance.

The CM said the role of teachers, in setting approach and thinking of students, was of great importance.

Usman Buzdar said that it was a proud moment for him to participate in Salam Teachers' Day ceremony.

He said the Punjab government had taken a number of steps for the welfare of teachers. The government has declared the year 2019 as Teachers' year, he said, adding that first time e-transfer policy had been introduced in the province and 20,000 teachers had been transferred on merit.

In order to get rid of cramming culture in public schools, it has been decided to impart education in urdu medium at Primary level initially. The Chief Minister announced to abolish the board exams of 5th grade and to issue Insaf Health Card to teachers and their family members as well.

He said that under Chief Minister Award Scheme, cash prize of Rs 500,000 and commendatory certificates would be given to the best male and female teachers in every district, whereas cash prize would also be given to head mistresses over their best performance.

The CM also announced that a school from every district would be named after a teacher who would serve extra-ordinary.

He said that service record of teachers had been compiled online under Human Resource Management System and paperless management was being made. Modules have been prepared for providing training to teachers at tehsil level, he added.

He said the process of availing 25 casual leaves without fine had been ensured for teachers. Similarly, training has been arranged for 400,000 teachers in QAED under the auspices of Education Department.

The Punjab government was providing training to teachers at a cost of Rs 1.5 billion, he said and added that Professional Development Programme of skills methodology had been devised for the teachers.

He said the Punjab government was bringing Punjab Education Professional Standard Council Bill for the welfare of the teachers. Usman Buzdar said that 100 model schools have been established in 10 districts whereas construction of 25,000 new classrooms at primary level was being carried out in 13 districts.

Project has been evolved for setting up 1000 science labs, 1000 computer labs and 400 libraries in the schools.

615 new classrooms would be constructed under Early Childhood Education Plan. He said that free of cost textbooks worth more than Rs. 4 billion were being provided annually to the students of public schools.

Operation has been launched for curbing drug paddlers operating outside the educational institutions throughout the province.

He said that in only 15 days, 770 cases have been registered against the drug traffickers in Punjab.

He said a programme has been devised for converting 10800 schools of southern Punjab on solar system. It has been decided to establish 100 Insaf Afternoon Schools and 10 mobile Schools in Lahore. He said that 2.5 lac out of school children in Lahore would be enroled in schools.

He said that instructions have been given to fill the vacant posts of 4500 Intern College Teachers in government colleges whereas 400 posts have been allocated for minorities and differently able persons.

In one year, six new general universities and four technical universities would be established in Punjab. Special funds have been allocated for providing training to the teachers in European countries.

Additional classrooms were being constructed in 2000 schools in Punjab with the cooperation of DFID besides ensuring the provision of missing facilities in these schools.

The Chief Minister said that PTI government has made a substantial increase in the funds of schools councils. PTI government after the approval of cabinet has given the authority to the school councils on the funds amounting to Rs.

4 to 5 million.