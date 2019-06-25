UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Determines For Broadening Tax-network: Fakhar Imam

Tue 25th June 2019

Chairman Kashmir Committee and member national assembly (MNA), Syed Fakhr Imam said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was committed to expand tax network across the country

Political will was needed to achieve results from tax amnesty scheme announced by the present government for providing last opportunity to tax evaders.

After 30th June, it will be a test case of PTI government's leadership and its financial architectural team, who wanted to broaden tax network in all parts of the country, he stated.

This was a paradigm shift and all the doubts would be cleared after passing deadline of 30th June, he added.

To a question, he said the government had constituted a committee to identify the elements who borrowed heavy loans of Rs 28,000 billion but no visible utilization was seen during the period of last five years.

Syed Fakhr Imam stated that the main objective of the committee was to expose those elements behind creation of such a big debt pile up burden over the poor masses and economy of Pakistan.

He added that the present government was seeking loan facility from IMF to pay interest over the debt amount.

The MNA said that people will have to pass through a tough time due to economic challenges.

A good time will definitely come when the whole nation will pay the taxes honestly.

To a question, he said this was happening first time in the history of Pakistan that a new financial architecture team was going to change the fate of this country.

He said that everyone should pay the taxes for prosperous and bright future of Pakistan.

