PTI Govt Determines For Introducing Transparent System In Senate Elections: Andleeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

PTI govt determines for introducing transparent system in Senate elections: Andleeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Andleeb Abbass on Sunday said that incumbent government was committed to introduce transparent system in upcoming Senate elections. The government was making all out efforts to bring improvement in the system and for this, a bill has been tabled before the house for holding Senate elections with open balloting, she stated while talking to a private television channel. Expressing dismay over the negative agenda of Opposition, she said Opposition parties were trying to promote horse trading so that they could continue corruption and other activities.

The Opposition, she said never had discussion on public issues. She said that political parties representing Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, were playing tactics with ruling party to get rid of corruption cases.

The MNA said the leaders of PPP and PML-N, are working against the ruling party to acquire national reconciliation ordinance (NRO). In reply to a question about long march, she said all the public meetings organized by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had failed. She hoped that parties following PDM's agenda would also face defeat in long march drive.

More Stories From Pakistan

