PTI govt determines to bring back looted money from corrupt elements: Yousafzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was fully determined to bring back the looted money from corrupt elements.

The entire nation was suffering from corruption done by leaders of past governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, he stated while talking to a news channel programme.

Heavy borrowing of Rs 26000 billion loans taken by leaders of PPP and PML-N, during their tenures of governments, had created an immense trouble for the present government, he said adding that PTI leaders Imran Khan, was trying to bring stability in every sector.

The people wanted to know about the mishandling of the loan money taken by Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif during their period of regimes, he said.

To a question, the provincial minister said Imran Khan was an honest leader of the country and the world knows the credibility of the prime minister of Pakistan.

He said that Sharif family had established steel mills abroad but the people were facing serious challenges due to their corruption.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other leaders of PML-N had fled from the country due to money laundering and corruption charges.

In reply to a question, about the time frame of completion of BRT, he said that the project would soon be accomplished to provide better travelling facilities to the people of Peshawar.

