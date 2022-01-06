UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Disbursed Rs 30 Bln Loans Among Youth In 2 Years: Usman Dar

Published January 06, 2022

PTI govt disbursed Rs 30 bln loans among youth in 2 years: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had disbursed Rs 30 billion loans to the youth in two years under the initiative of Kamyab Jawan Programme, which was more than the five-year tenure disbursement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The SAPM, in a statement, said the PML-N government only distributed Rs 26.8 billion among the youth during its five-year tenure.

He said he had presented the performance report of Kamyab Jawan Programme to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who appreciated him on the excellent performance.

With the disbursement of loans among the youth, he said, the PTI government had broken another record of the PML-N regime after the construction of larger road networks.

In 2020, he said, the coronavirus pandemic affected the loan disbursement process whereas the reduction was compensated in 2021. The PTI government disbursed some Rs 27 billion out of Rs 30 billion in just one year, he added.

"The PTI government not only disbursed loans but also provided employment to 50,000 youth," he said.

The loans among the youth were distributed equally in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and all the provinces, Dar added.

