PTI Govt does not believe politics of revenge: MNA Nusrat Wahid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - PTI's Member of the National (MNA) Nusrat Wahid Sunday said the PTI Government did not believe in politics of revenge.

She said this while talking to a delegation of journalists, said a statement here.

She said people of Pakistan have reposed their confidence into PTI to eliminate corruption and to make all the institutions independent.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution and the NAB was taking action against the corruption, she added.

She said that the promises made by PTI during the election campaign will be fulfilled.

She further said that bold and revolutionary steps will be taken to eliminate the poverty, promote education and create more jobs in the country.