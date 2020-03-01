PTI govt doing practical work: CM Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that process of holding consultations with the national and provincial assembly members belonging to eight divisions had been completed for resolving problems of their respective Constituencies.

He said that elected representatives had put forth their recommendations,comprehensive discussions also took place about development schemes with regard to Annual Development Programmes for the next fiscal year, said a handout issued here.

CM said that development works would be undertaken after due consultations of elected representatives in their respective national and provincial assembly constituencies. Positive results for holding consultations will surface with regard to preparing the budget for the next financial year,he said adding that it would prove to be beneficial for ascertaining priorities relating to development programmes to be undertaken for every division in the coming budget.

"There will be no compromise on the respect and dignity of national and provincial assembly members. Respect of elected representatives is my own respect and the whole team will keep on advancing forward with unity in its journey for rendering public service", he emphasized.

He said "No one will be allowed to create impediments in the due work of elected representatives. By launching artificial projects national exchequer was being squandered away in the past. The previous rulers ignored genuine priorities of masses of the province." "The PTI government has abolished wrong practices of the past rulers and the culture of displaying pomp and show in politics has been done away with.

Time of making verbal calculations has passed and concrete work is not only undertaken but also implemented now. PTI government will further improve education and health facilities not only in cities but also in far-flung areas", he vowed.

CM said that water filtration plants would be installed under 'Aab Pak Authority' and rupees eight billion had been allocated for the said purpose. He said that during the second phase of 'Naya Pakistan Manzlein Asaan' programme repair and construction of rural roads would continue and every area will be granted special funds in this regard.

He said that committee had been constituted for setting up new districts and tehsils across the province, adding new districts and tehsils would be established in the light of recommendations put forth by the constituted committee headed by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat.

Usman Buzdar said that those areas which lagged behind in its journey of progress would be handed down their due rights and PTI government would improve public facilities in these areas. Every work was being carried out on merit in Punjab. "I have neither allowed anyone to work against merit nor will allow anyone to do so in future also", he added.

A policy had been chalked out to grant ownership rights to the Katchi Abadies, he said adding mafias looting the masses would not be tolerated. He said that mafias grabbing state lands would be taken to their logical end. He said that the operation against land grabbers would continue without any pressure.

"The PTI government has formulated a concrete policy in order to resolve problems of the masses relating to every district," he concluded.