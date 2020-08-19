UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Drags Country Out Of Crises Despite Obstacles: Faiz Ullah Kamoka

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:31 PM

PTI govt drags country out of crises despite obstacles: Faiz Ullah Kamoka

Chairman NA Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Faiz Ullah Kamoka on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had dragged the country out of various crises despite obstacles created by the opposition parties

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman NA Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Faiz Ullah Kamoka on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had dragged the country out of various crises despite obstacles created by the opposition parties.

Talking to APP, he said the country was facing multifaceted crises when PTI came into power whereas the coronavirus pandemic aggravated the situation by suspending all kinds of economic activities. However, due to immediate and effective steps of the government, the toughest situation was almost over and now the people would start availing from fruits of development process soon.

He said that two year performance of the PTI government remained excellent as it had overcome various problems despite obstacles created by opposition parties.

He said the PTI was committed for national progress and prosperity and it was also taking various steps to strengthening national economy in addition to improving life standard of the common man.

He said the government also announced incentives and financial packages for various sectors including Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) as Prime Minister Imran Khan believed that unemployment and poverty could be overcome only after running industries.

More Stories From Pakistan

