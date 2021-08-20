PTI govt draws applause of masses for launching Sehat Insaf Card

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Public were praising Pakistan Tehreek Insaf government for launching Sehat Insaf Card Scheme saying it was historic and milestone achievement to facilitate ailing community who was unable to bear the expenses of modern day healthcare facilities.

Lauding the government for the healthcare provision scheme, beneficiaries said that the PTI government has won the hearts of thousands of deserving people by launching the welfare oriented initiative.

It was impossible for me to bear the treatment expenses of my father, Muhammad Shams who was suffering from cancer and needed immediate medical attention, said Muhammad Daud while talking to APP.

Muhammad Daud who belonged to Adeena, Mardan District told that Sehat Insaf Card was a new hope to my father who was once dejected due to exorbitant prices of medicines and diagnostic being used for treatment of cancer.

Muhammad Daud who runes tailoring shop of his father in Adeena told that meager income was further dwindling due to corona pandemic that put my entire family on a brink of financial quagmire. He told that the continuous decreasing income and uncertainty due to corona further added to my miseries.

Prior to pandemic, I was earning Rs 1500 per day but in existing situation that WAS growing grim with each passing day due to corona my daily income has reduced to merely Rs. 600 per day, he told and added that I am unable to meet by both ends. Moreover, the current condition of my father that demands interminable resources had made me speechless and turned my nights into a nightmare.

Sehat Insaf Card was a blessing in disguise for me and many more others who were beyond resources to treat illness of their dear ones.

Muhammad Daud told APP. The initial treatment of my father was going to start after completion of diagnostic and radiology tests under Sehat Inssaf Card. My father was also hoping for best treatment and medicines like many more who belonged to lower strata of society and unable to bear expenditures of medical care.

Siar Khan, another beneficiary of Sehat Insaf Card whose femur bone was broken in a motorcycle accident, told APP that he was dumbfounded when doctors inform my family about the treatment expenses. Siar who lives in Warsak area and do laundry in a hotel said that the estimate of my treatment was beyond my financial resources.

All the financial problems and hurdles in my treatment were solved by Sehat Insaf Card that has proved to be revolutionary step of PTI government aiming transforming health sector for benefit of underprivileged and poor, he told.

"We praise the efforts of PTI government to help out people and provide them modern healthcare facilities of free treatment in best hospitals of the country,he said.

It is worth mentioning here that Sehat Insaf Card program was launched by PTI government to provide free medical treatment to people and improve patient care at government hospitals.

An agreement was also signed between the KP government and State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) for distribution of Sehat Insaf Card under which an annual health insurance cover of Rs1 million each would be provided to around six million families of the province, enabling the whole 40 million population to avail free medical treatment at over 250 public and private hospitals across the country.