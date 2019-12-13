PTI govt efficiently improving performance of PIA: Qasim Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Thursday said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) deficit have been overcome due to better policies of PTI led government

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Programme at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Science (BUITEMS) Quetta.

Deputy Speaker said Karachi Stock Exchange was moving towards betterment and international financial institutions was giving positive reports regarding economic condition of the country.

He said that the youth were assets and future of the country and added government was taking all out efforts to utilize the ability of talented youth of the country.

"About 100 billion rupees have been allocated for this program to start new business in order to enhance capacity of business", he said.

He said 64 percent of Pakistan's population was under the age of thirty (30) while 29 % of were between the age of 15 and 30, according to official standards about 600 million Pakistani youth were concluded.

"Youngsters can submit application on online for Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Youth Programme and applications should be reached to banks at immediately basis", he said, saying that about 1 million youth could take benefits from youth programme and process of applications would be examined in 30 to 45 days.

He said youngster could submit their feasibility of business plan which would be started in the areas or young would be cooperated with any available feasibility and added Youth were being provided with loans at very low interest rates and easy terms which would increase business opportunities.

"This programme will significantly enhance the opportunities available to small and medium-sized industries in the country and the first phase of successful youth will continue until 2022", he said, saying local, foreign people, International Organizations, and friendly countries were providing assistance for this programme.

Qasim said age limit was announced 21 to 45 years for Kamyab Jawan Program and NIC number and there was a minimum limit of 18 years for IT and commerce related businesses, saying loan received in successful Youth Program must be repaid in a maximum period of 8 years, there would be a one year grace period, depending on nature of the business, the loan amounts were divided into three level.

Deputy Speaker said the loan would provide to poor families in 45 districts of the country, saying loan limit was started from Rs , 1 lakh, 5 lakh to Rs 5 million and discounted interest rate was kept at 8% annually.

He said 25 % of loans for women have been devoted under this programme and Bank of Khyber, Bank of Punjab, National Bank of Pakistan could provide loans to youth.

"At least 1 million applications have been received in fifteen days in which 160000 women of them applications, total applications were estimated Rs 762 billion and 68 percent applicators wanted to start new business", he said.

Suri said for the first time in history of the country, youth portal has been formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan which feedback and suggestion could be obtained from youth for development and prosperity of state under it.

"Several more schemes will also be launched under Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Youth Programme", he said, adding major initiatives of the Green Youth Movement were contained in Youth Programme.

He said National Internship Program aims to enable young men to get jobs or start businesses and this purpose, youth would be provided with internship opportunities, saying young graduated would provide training in startup program and would provide them jobs opportunities.

"All resources will be utilized under Youth Engagement Platform to engage youth towards business", he said, saying providing skilled education to Youth would be made possible under skilled Youth program.

He said Rs 0.5 million would be provided to universities for ensuring training related business in order to create skill institutes for promotion business environment.